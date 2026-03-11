Listen Live
Close
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Agree to Four Year $112M Deal With Trey Hendrickson

Ravens Agree To $112M Deal With Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson

Published on March 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cincinnati Bengals v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
Source: David Berding / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with four time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on a four year, $112 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore reports that the source requested anonymity because the contract cannot be finalized until the start of the new NFL league year at 4 p.m. EDT.

Baltimore’s move comes shortly after the team backed out of a high profile trade that would have brought Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. Another person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that Crosby failed his physical, prompting the Ravens to withdraw from the agreement. That decision allowed Baltimore to retain the two first round draft picks it had reportedly offered in the proposed deal.

With Crosby no longer an option, the Ravens quickly turned their attention to Hendrickson, widely viewed as one of the top pass rushers available this offseason. The veteran defensive standout earned All Pro honors with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks. Injuries limited Hendrickson to just seven games last season, during which he recorded four sacks.

Now 31 years old, Hendrickson brings significant experience and proven production to Baltimore’s defense. Over nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Bengals, he has totaled 81 career sacks and reached double digit sacks four times. His most dominant stretch came in 2023 and 2024, when he posted back to back seasons with 17.5 sacks.

The signing signals Baltimore’s continued push to strengthen its pass rush heading into the upcoming season.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Trending
Muntiacus muntjak
Local  |  Editor Staff

Deer Killing Set to Start March 9 in Leakin, Druid Hill, and Herring Parks

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
Police Lights
Local  |  Editor Staff

Beloved Baltimore Teacher Found Dead at Arundel Elementary School

Comment
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange - Maryland Health Connection
Baltimore Job Fair  |  Brian Hartz

Urban One Baltimore Job Fair Sponsored by Maryland Health Connection

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close