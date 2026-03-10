Police: Suspect Shot Dead After Officer Wounded in Northwest Baltimore Standoff

Source: General / Radio One

A suspect is dead and a Baltimore Police officer is recovering after a burglary call escalated into a barricade situation Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, officials said.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said officers were called to a home in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Glen neighborhood around 11:50 a.m. for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, a suspect inside the home opened fire on them.

During the exchange, a Baltimore Police officer was shot in the leg. Fellow officers immediately took cover and were able to place a tourniquet on the injured officer at the scene before transporting him to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, CBS Baltimore reports.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the officer, a 36-year-old and 13-year veteran of the department, was in good spirits following the incident.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, with the Shock Trauma Center, praised the officer’s colleague for quickly responding.

“Kudos to his buddy for having the wherewithal to put a tourniquet on him at the scene,” Scalea said. “He’s awake, he’s stable and currently undergoing evaluation.”

Officials also said a woman inside the home attempted to escape by jumping from a window. She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

As the situation unfolded, a Special Weapons and Tactics team responded to the scene. According to police, the suspect appeared at a window multiple times while holding a gun to a hostage’s head.

Authorities said a sniper officer eventually shot and killed the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and a firearm was recovered from the home.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, which reviews police involved shootings and use of force incidents across Maryland.