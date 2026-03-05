How Josh Levi is Redefining R&B with the Hydraulic Tour

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Rising star of R&B, Josh Levi, recently joined DJ Misses and Incognito on Posted on the Corner for a candid conversation about his journey, his fans, and the energy fueling his Hydraulic Tour. The interview was a mix of laughter, reflection, and insight into the mind of an artist who’s carving his own lane in the music industry.

Levi’s Hydraulic Tour has been making waves, not just for its sold-out shows but for the unique connection he’s cultivated with his fans. Known for his world-building artistry, Levi has created an experience that goes beyond the music. Fans have embraced his playful call for a Fast and Furious-inspired dress code, showing up in moto jackets, chrome accents, and hats tilted just right. “It’s shocking how serious my fans took that,” Levi laughed. “Every city, they’ve been putting it on. It’s insane.”

The tour has been a celebration of motion and resilience, themes that Levi says define both his album and his life. “Hydraulic is about the balance of pressure and motion, keeping things moving forward,” he explained. “That’s what my life feels like, especially on this tour. It’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of pressure, but I’m Mr. Hydraulic.”

Reflecting on his journey, Levi spoke about his early days with Disc One, an album he released during the pandemic. “It was my first time creating a world for my fans to immerse themselves in,” he shared. “Now, with Hydraulic, it feels like the culmination of everything I’ve been building.” His fans, the Levi Legends, have been a constant source of inspiration. “They know every lyric, every detail about me. One fan even brought me DVDs of my favorite movies, Prince of Egypt and The Incredibles. That level of connection is surreal.”

As the conversation turned to the future, Levi’s ambition was clear. “I want to sell out arenas, headline festivals, and collaborate with artists I admire,” he said, naming Beyoncé, Drake, and Jasmine Sullivan as dream collaborators. “I’m in my collaboration era right now.”

Levi also opened up about the pressures of the industry and the importance of staying grounded. “Recognition feels good, but I’ve learned to protect my peace. Whether I get accolades or not, I know my worth.”

For aspiring artists, Levi’s advice was heartfelt and simple: “Don’t stop. There will be days when it’s quiet, but keep moving forward. One step at a time.”

How Josh Levi is Redefining R&B with the Hydraulic Tour was originally published on blackamericaweb.com