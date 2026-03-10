Inside Black Heritage Day At The Houston Rodeo

Energetic performances by Houston legends like Lizzo, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug.
Black culture, community, and celebration were in full effect during Black Heritage Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. From stylish rodeo fashion, energetic crowd moments, to unforgettable performances from Lizzo and other Houston legends like Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Mike Jones. The festivities were also family-friendly, bringing thousands together to celebrate culture and tradition.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most memorable moments from the day. Capturing the energy of the crowd, the pride of the community, the rodeo tradition, food and, black culture that make this day so special. Take a look at the moments that made Black Heritage Day one to remember.