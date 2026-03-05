AG Releases Body Camera Footage of Fatal Samuel Brown Encounter

Listen Live
Body Cam Video Released in Investigation of Samuel Brown Death

Published on March 5, 2026
Source: General / Radio One

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has released body camera footage showing the encounter between a Baltimore County police officer and 57 year old Samuel Brown, who later died after the confrontation.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 16 in the Woodlawn area of Baltimore County. Officers responded to a call requesting a welfare check after reports that a man had been sitting at a traffic light for an extended period near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Whitehead Court.

The footage, released by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division, begins without audio and shows Brown speaking with Baltimore County Police Officer Derek Hadel, a nine-year veteran of the department. The two are seen talking for several minutes while Brown remains inside his vehicle.

Brown eventually exits the car and stands near the officer with his hands positioned behind his back. At that point, audio becomes available in the recording. Officer Hadel can be heard repeatedly instructing Brown to return to his vehicle.

Video shows Brown swiping the officer’s hand away as Hadel attempts to guide him back toward the car. As the officer continues pushing him back and repeating commands to get inside the vehicle, Brown swipes at the officer’s arm a second time.

Moments later, Hadel punches Brown in the face. Brown falls backward and hits his head on the pavement. The footage shows blood visible on the back of Brown’s head as he lies on the ground.

Officer Hadel then places Brown in handcuffs and calls for medical assistance. Officers on the scene begin providing aid while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Brown was transported to a hospital, where he remained on life support for several days. He died on February 27.

Family members had previously called for the footage to be released, seeking answers about what led to Brown’s death. The Attorney General’s Office said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

