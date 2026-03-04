Diddy’s Prison Release Date Moved Up to April 2028

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now expected to be released from federal prison earlier than originally planned. According to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the music mogul’s projected release date has been moved up to April 25, 2028, more than a month ahead of his previous date of June 4, 2028.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, after being convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, during the high-profile federal trial.

The adjusted release date comes after Combs was accepted into a prison rehabilitation program that can reduce an inmate’s sentence for participation and good behavior. His legal team is also continuing efforts to appeal his conviction and seek a reduced sentence.

Despite his incarceration, Combs remains a major topic of discussion in entertainment and media. His sons, Justin Combs and Christian “King” Combs, are reportedly working on a new documentary series expected to premiere in 2026, which will focus on their father’s life, legal battle, and the impact the case has had on their family.

The project comes amid heightened public interest in the music executive’s legacy and the broader allegations that surrounded his trial.

Another documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning premiered on Netflix in late 2025 and explored the accusations and controversies tied to the Bad Boy Records founder.

For now, Combs will remain behind bars at Fort Dix while the legal process continues. His new release date means the once-dominant hip-hop mogul could return home in the spring of 2028, closing one of the most dramatic chapters in his decades-long career.