Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B Denies That She's Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are allegedly split, according to her own words, but she denied that her rants onstage aren't centered on Diggs.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B seemingly alluded to the breakup of her romance with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs, although it isn’t necessarily definitive. With fans assuming that her colorful rants onstage during her “Little Miss Drama Tour” stops are about the NFL star, Cardi B is denying that the barbs are aimed in that direction.

A YouTube account captured a video of Cardi B during her Bay Area stop at the Chase Center last weekend as she introduced the song “Princibal” from her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?

In the clip, Cardi’s colorful use of language was on full display as she recited the chorus of the track acapella, which reads as follows:

It’s the principle, the principle, ayy
Can’t be out here playin’ with a b*tch like me (Why?)
There’s n*ggas out here prayin’ for a bitch like me, ayy
It’s the principle, the principle, ayy
Take me to the trap, ayy, then I meet your mother
You know a b*tch is badder when she raised up out the gutter

The track, which also features Janet Jackson and samples the singer’s “The Pleasure Principle,” was released last year when things with Diggs appeared to be at their best.

The chatter around the assumption that the Bronx superstar is using her monologues onstage to take shots and the father of her youngest child was shut down by Cardi B herself via X.

“Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a lil razzle dazzle.. not everything is a shot or personal. I’m actually repeating lyrics from the songs…Relax,” Cardi wrote on Monday (March 2).

Cardi is set to touch down in Houston tomorrow (March 4) for a stop on the “Little Miss Drama Tour” after a brief three-day break.

Photo: Getty

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Shoots Down Chatter That She’s Shooting Shots At Stefon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Comment
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close