Who Looked More Bangin'? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards
Black Hollywood looked runway-ready and radiant at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, and a number of your faves were stunning style standouts.
Presented by BET and the NAACP, the ceremony celebrated the best in Black brilliance across entertainment, and on the ice blue carpet, celebs flaunted couture with confidence.
Entertainer of the year nominee Teyana Taylor turned heads in Ashi Studio Couture.
The look featured a whittled waist-flaunting bodice and elegant train.
Black was also the color of the night for singer Tyla, who stunned in slinky satin via Jean Paul Gaultier and dazzled in diamonds.
Another style standout was Kerry Washington, who wore Black designer Sergio Hudson for the occasion…
Viola Davis, who wore crimson Marmar Halim before accepting the Chairman’s Award…
and Keke Palmer, who wowed in white.
HelloBeautiful reports that the dress featuring a bedazzled cape was designed by Miss Sohee.
Another stunning style standout was Forever’s Lovie Simone.
The gorgeous girl looked like a trophy in a gold-gilded gown from Vietnamese designer Le Thanh Hoa.
Sleek silhouettes were the theme for Chloe and Halle at the Image Awards.
Chloe wore Christian Siriano…
while Halle donned Stephane Rolland couture, complete with a dramatic collar.
As for Quinta Brunson, her autumn-colored Gabriela Hearst gown turned heads, alongside her mullet.
Attendees got a good look at Quinta’s gorgeous glam later that night as she accepted the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.
Not to be outdone, the men matched the magic with standout style statements, especially in gold.
It was the color of the night for Terrence J…
as well as Roland Martin…
And Colman Domingo, who received the President’s Award for distinguished public service and singular achievement.
Other stylish fellas seen on the scene included David Banner…
Aldis Hodge…
Sterling K. Brown, who brought his beautiful wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, as his date…
and Delroy Lindo.
Also spotted were the stylish stars of Beyond The Gates…
Salt N’Pepa and DJ Spinderella, who were inducted into the prestigious NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame…
and the gorgeous girls of Sistas.
You tell us, whose NAACP Image Awards look is your favorite?
Who Looked More Bangin'? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards was originally published on bossip.com