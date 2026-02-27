Listen Live
'Everyday People' Co-Founder DJ Moma Details 'Jozi Love Affair'

‘Everyday People’ Co-Founder DJ Moma Details The Continent-Connecting Tissue Of His ‘Jozi Love Affair’ Album

Blending diverse African influences, DJ Moma's 'Jozi Love Affair' album forges musical bonds across continents.

Published on February 27, 2026
DJ Moma is stepping from behind the decks and into a more personal spotlight with Jozi Love Affair.

Long known as a quiet architect of global sound, the New York-based DJ and cultural curator has built his reputation on bridging worlds, and he’s telling OkayPlayer all about it.

As co-founder of the influential day party institution Everyday People, Moma has spent years creating community-centered spaces that intently celebrate diaspora connection. With Jozi Love Affair, the brother of Dreamville rapper Bas, channels that cross-Continent connecting tissue into an album that maps the musical dialogue between New York City and Johannesburg.

“I’m very interested in experimenting with Afro-house and amapiano, but there’s so much more sound coming out of the continent,” Moma said in a recent Player’s Pass interview. “Overall, the whole continent is popping, but there’s something really special happening on the southern tip right now.”

When asked who he’d collaborate with if time and genre were no obstacle, Moma said he’d visit 1980s New York City and work with Leroy Burgess.

“[He’s] one of my favorite musicians, producers, vocalists, ever,” he said. “He wrote and composed classics.”

He also added that he’d love to work with Larry Lavan, the DJ known for his residency at New York’s legendary underground nightclub, Paradise Garage.

See more of DJ Moma’s Player’s Pass interview HERE.

'Everyday People' Co-Founder DJ Moma Details The Continent-Connecting Tissue Of His 'Jozi Love Affair' Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

