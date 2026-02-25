Listen Live
Trailer Drops for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17

Bravo releases explosive RHOA Season 17 trailer as Pinky Cole and K. Michelle join the cast and shake up Atlanta.

Published on February 25, 2026
Bravo has officially released the trailer for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and fans are already buzzing over the newest additions and explosive drama teased in the preview. The long-running reality series will return on April 5, 2026, bringing back familiar faces and introducing new Housewives ready to make their mark.

Among the biggest highlights this season is the arrival of entrepreneur and Baltimore native Pinky Cole, founder of the Slutty Vegan restaurant empire, and singer K. Michelle, who both have joined the cast as full-time Housewives. Pinky Cole’s storyline is expected to focus on her business comeback and balancing life as a CEO, wife, and mother after facing major setbacks in her company. Meanwhile, K. Michelle brings her outspoken personality and career evolution, including her recent pivot into country music.

The Season 17 lineup also includes returning favorites Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell, with Cynthia Bailey returning in a supporting “friend” role. The trailer hints at spicy confrontations, shifting friendships, and rumors of infidelity, along with chaotic group trips and heated arguments that continue to define the franchise.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which first premiered in 2008, has become one of Bravo’s most successful reality series, known for its cultural impact, viral moments and iconic personalities. With the addition of Pinky Cole and K. Michelle, Season 17 promises to usher in a new era for the show.

