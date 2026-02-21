Diva's Daily Dirt: New Music, JHud Renewed, Fetty Wap & More

✕

New Music, Big Wins, and Fresh Starts in the Daily Dirt

It’s a huge day in entertainment, and Dominique Da Diva has all the stories you need to know in the latest Daily Dirt recap. From fresh tracks and major TV renewals to inspiring personal growth and iconic brand partnerships, let’s get into the good news.

It’s New Music Friday, and the ladies are leading the charge. Young Miami is officially reintroducing herself post-City Girls with two new singles, “News Flash” and the TikTok-teased track “Fingers Touching (TTWM).” SZA is also making a splash, but this time for the kids, with an uplifting new song called “Save the Day” from the upcoming Disney Pixar film, Hoppers. The new releases don’t stop there—Ty Dolla $ign linked up with Leon Thomas for “Miss You Too,” and Des Dior dropped a new EP, Take Notes.

In television news, we have to give a major congratulations to Jennifer Hudson! While we’re sad to see shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri ending after their current seasons, we can celebrate that The Jennifer Hudson Show has officially been renewed for a fifth season. JHud shared her excitement, and we are absolutely here for seeing Black women continue to win and keep their jobs in a tough industry.

Speaking of new chapters, shout out to Fetty Wap. The “Trap Queen” rapper, who was recently released from prison, is focusing on his future in a big way. He shared on the Tamron Hall Show that he has earned his GED and is now studying HVAC. It’s all about education, stability, and long-term growth. We love to see our brothers building a foundation for themselves and learning a trade that can secure their future.

Finally, two generations of hip-hop royalty are linking up for a classic brand. A$AP Rocky, in his new role as the creative director for Ray-Ban, sat down with the one and only Nas for a new promotional video. Seeing two fine, chocolate, and talented brothers at the table talking business is a whole mood. The campaign looks stylish and celebrates the legacy and future of culture. It’s a powerful look. And in other hip-hop milestones, fans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s legendary track, “Dead Presidents,” the song that started it all for his classic debut, Reasonable Doubt.

Diva's Daily Dirt: New Music, JHud Renewed, Fetty Wap & More was originally published on kysdc.com