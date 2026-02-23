Shutdown Disrupts TSA PreCheck, Global Entry Services

The ongoing partial U.S. government shutdown has disrupted enrollment and support services for trusted traveler programs like TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, creating uncertainty for travelers across the country. While airport security operations remain active, key administrative functions tied to these programs have been affected due to staffing shortages and funding lapses.

The shutdown stems from Congress failing to pass a federal spending bill before the deadline, forcing several government agencies to halt non-essential operations. Federal employees deemed “essential,” including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers, continue working without pay, but many administrative roles related to enrollment processing, interviews, and customer support have been limited or paused.

Initially, there were concerns that TSA PreCheck services could be significantly curtailed, but federal officials later confirmed the program itself would remain operational for travelers who are already enrolled. TSA officers are still screening passengers, and PreCheck lanes continue to function at airports nationwide. However, new enrollments, renewals and Global Entry interview appointments have faced delays, cancellations, or limited availability due to reduced staffing at Customs and Border Protection (CPD), which oversees Global Entry.

Processing times for new TSA PreCheck applicants may be longer than usual, and Global Entry applicants, in particular, are experiencing backlogs as interview slots become scarce during the shutdown period.

Officials have urged travelers not to panic, emphasizing that airport security itself remains fully operational. However, until lawmakers reach a funding agreement and reopen all government functions, enrollment delays and customer service disruptions for both programs are expected to continue.