Floyd Mayweather Announces His Return to Professional Boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says his upcoming exhibition fight against Mike Tyson won’t be his last time in the ring. The undefeated boxing icon recently confirmed that he intends to return to professional competition after the exhibition later this year, after nearly a decade away from official fights.

Mayweather’s return would mark the fourth time he has come out of retirement, and he announced his decision as part of a new promotional partnership that will guide the next phase of his career.

In a written statement, Mayweather expressed confidence that he still belongs at the top level of the sport. “I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” he said, adding that his upcoming Tyson exhibition and future professional fights would continue drawing massive audiences and generating historic revenue. He emphasized that his events consistently produce the largest gates, global viewership, and financial returns, and his comeback will once again reshape the boxing landscape.

Mayweather, widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time, retired in 2017 following his high-profile TKO victory over UFC star Conor McGregor. That win brought his record to a flawless 50-0, capping off a career that includes world championships in five weight classes and some of the most lucrative fights in boxing history. His defensive skill, precision, and business acumen helped redefine what financial success looks like for exceptional modern fighters.

Since retiring, Mayweather has stayed active through exhibition bouts, including matchups against YouTuber Logan Paul, John Gotti III, and former MMA fighters. While those fights didn’t count toward his official record, they demonstrated his ability to remain competitive and continue drawing massive audiences worldwide.

The planned exhibition against Tyson, himself a former heavyweight champion and global boxing icon, is scheduled to take place in the spring of this year. While exhibition fights are typically seen as entertainment rather than official competition, Mayweather’s announcement shows he sees the match as part of a broader return to the sport on a professional level, with his first sanctioned fight tentatively scheduled for summer 2026.