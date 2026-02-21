Listen Live
Close
Sports

The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith's Prez Run & Papoose On NY Sports

The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith's Seriously Considering Presidential Run & Papoose On NY Sports

Debating the hottest in sports culture news from the week.

Published on February 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
2025 Disney Upfront
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Ever since Stephen A. Smith stopped limiting himself to just sports takes, he’s exposed himself to an entirely new subset of people with his political opinions.

And since Trump opened the door for TV personalities to run for president, there’s been increasing support for the ESPN frontman to run, and while he’s toyed with the idea for over a year, in a recent CBS interview, he revealed he’s started to seriously consider it.

“I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027,” he said.

Related Stories

Smith being is a figurehead in the sports broadcasting world so The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry had to discuss what it’d mean for him to officially throw his hat into the political ring.

“This is one of those things that for sure registers as dumb to my brain. There’s nothing about Stephen A. Smith that feels presidential, right?” Rodney begins. “Throughout his entire tenure at ESPN, he’s had some incredibly rocky moments. He’s been misaligned with the general direction of goodness for not just black people but marginalized people in general. He’s been inflammatory towards women, and at times, he feels like a mini version of the sitting president in that he has a lot of ego.”

On top of Stephen A. Smith possibly making White House moves, we also chopped it up with Papoose, who talked about his loyalty to the New York Knicks, his real feelings about the Brooklyn Nets, and what it’s like supporting his girlfriend GWOAT Claressa Shields on her quest to become the face of women’s boxing.

SEE ALSO

The Fumble: Stephen A. Smith's Seriously Considering Presidential Run & Papoose On NY Sports was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles
Local  |  Editor Staff

Dunbar High Lockdown Lifted After False Gun Report, Early Dismissal

Comment
Crime Scene
Local  |  Editor Staff

Child Hit By SUV During Altercation on West Baltimore Street

Comment
Promotional Show Graphics For 92Q's Website
News  |  quicksilvashow

The Quicksilva Morning Show

Comment
92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Have Your Electric Bill Paid!
Contests  |  Editor Staff

92Q Power Pay: Register For A Chance To Win Cash For Electric Bill!

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close