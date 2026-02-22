He’s Back: Floyd Mayweather Says Retirement Is Officially Over

Floyd Mayweather says he’s not done with boxing just yet.

Nearly nine years after declaring himself retired with a perfect 50-0 record, the undefeated champion has announced that he’s officially stepping back into the sport and he insists this isn’t just about one event.

Still Chasing History (of Some Sort)

In a statement addressing his return, Mayweather made it clear he believes he still has more history to make.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” he said. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterwards, no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience and generate more money with each event than my events.”

Mayweather hasn’t competed in a sanctioned professional bout since his 2017 victory over Conor McGregor. After that fight, he walked away from the sport with 50 wins (27 of them by knockout) and what many believed was a closed chapter on his in-ring career.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Since then, he’s participated in several high-profile exhibition matches, including bouts against Logan Paul and Mikuru Asakura. But those events were largely viewed as entertainment showcases rather than official returns to competition.

Now, Mayweather appears ready to blur that line again.

The Tyson Rumor, and Beyond

Reports have been circulating for months about a potential exhibition matchup with Mike Tyson, with an event reportedly planned for April in Congo. Tyson recently confirmed the fight during an interview, saying, “Yeah, it’s happening. Sh*t, yeah, it’s happening! You think I give that up? I was minding my business. He challenged me.”

The two have spoken publicly about the possibility before. Tyson previously called the matchup “as unpredictable as it gets,” while Mayweather has framed it as another chance to reinforce his legacy.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “If I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary.”

Whether this marks a true competitive comeback or another spectacle-driven event remains to be seen. But one thing Mayweather has never lost is his ability to command attention. And if he returns, it won’t be quietly.