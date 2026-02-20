Teddy Riley Faces Backlash Over R. Kelly Comments

Legendary producer Teddy Riley is facing intense backlash after publicly defending disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. Riley’s remarks, which included expressing continued support for Kelly and revealing plans to release dozens of albums the singer reportedly recorded while incarcerated, quickly sparked outrage across social media and the music industry.

In the interview, Riley described Kelly as an artist with a deep catalog of unreleased material, claiming that there are as many as 25 albums recorded in prison. His comments reignited longstanding debates surrounding Kelly’s legacy’s especially in light of his criminal convictions for racketeering, sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Kelly is currently serving a 31-year federal prison sentence, following convictions in New York and Chicago.

Although he initially claimed not to fear the public’s opinion about his relationship with R. Kelly, following swift criticism from fans, survivors and advocacy groups, Riley issued a public apology clarifying his stance. He acknowledged the profound harm caused by abuse and misconduct, emphasizing that his comments were not intended to minimize or excuse Kelly’s actions. Riley said he recognizes the pain endured by survivors and their families and stressed his commitment to accountability, respect, and sensitivity moving forward.

The controversy has once again raised difficult questions about whether listeners can separate art from the artist. While some fans argue that Kelly’s musical contributions remain influential, others insist that continued promotion of his work disregards the seriousness of his crimes and the voices of survivors.

Riley’s apology may have addressed some concerns about him working with and promoting R. Kelly, but the debate surrounding the convicted felon’s music and those who continue to support it remains deeply polarizing.