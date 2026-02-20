Trader Joe’s Recalls 3.4M Pounds of Chicken Fried Rice

Trader Joe’s has issued a major nationwide recall affecting more than 3.4 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice, after reports that pieces of glass may have contaminated the product. The recall was announced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc., the Portland-based company that manufactures the frozen meals sold at Trader Joe’s stores across the United States and in Canada.

The affected products have best-by dates ranging from September 8 through November 17, 2026, and were distributed widely in American grocery stores nationwide. The recall was initiated after four consumers reported discovering small pieces of glass inside the frozen meals. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but officials say the potential risk prompted immediate action to prevent harm to customers.

Food safety officials are urging the public to check their freezers and avoid consuming the affected products. Customers who purchased the recalled chicken fried rice are advised to discard it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

Ajinomoto Foods North America said it is working closely with regulatory agencies to investigate the source of the contamination and ensure food safety moving forward. Trader Joe’s has also emphasized its commitment to customer safety and urged shoppers to take the recall seriously.

Consumers are encouraged to stay alert for updates and check recall notices regularly to protect themselves and their families.