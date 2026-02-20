Eva Marcille Slams ANTM Doc, Says She Was Not Invited

Former America’s Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille is speaking out regarding Netflix’s new documentary revisiting the iconic reality series, saying she was never invited to participate and was disturbed by what she saw.

Marcille, who won Cycle 3 of the show in 2004, revealed in a recent interview that she was “not contacted at all” by producers of the Netflix docuseries and only learned about its contents after watching it herself. She described her reaction as “horrified,” particularly by the emotional and psychological experiences shared by former contestants. Marcille said the stories highlighted just how intense and, at times, harmful the environment could be behind the scenes.

The documentary has reignited scrutiny of America’s Next Top Model and its creator and host, Tyra Banks, with many viewers going back to controversial moments from the show’s original run between 2003 and 2018. Critics and former contestants have accused the show of promoting toxic beauty standards, emotional manipulation and unsafe working conditions. Some participants also alleged they were placed in vulnerable situations without proper support.

In response to the backlash, several former judges and creative figures involved in the series have attempted to distance themselves from the more serious allegations. Judges including fashion photographer Nigel Barker and creative director Jay Manual have publicly started that they were not aware of certain behind-the-scenes decisions, particularly claims involving inappropriate conduct and sexual misconduct. They’ve emphasized that their roles were limited to judging performance, not overseeing production practices.

The renewed conversation surrounding the show has forced a broader cultural reckoning about reality television’s treatment of contestants. For Marcille, the documentary serves as a reminder that while the show opened doors professionally, it also came with experiences many participants are only now fully processing years later.