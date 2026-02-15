‘That Was The Government!’ Cardi B Blames Feud With Feds For Fall Onstage During Little Miss Drama Tour

The high-octane energy of Cardi B‘s tour hit a literal bump in the road—or rather, a bump on the stage—this past Friday night in Las Vegas. Performing at the T-Mobile Arena as part of her highly anticipated “Little Miss Drama” run, the Grammy-winning rapper proved that while her choreography is sharp, gravity remains a formidable opponent.

According to TMZ, during a provocative transition while performing her “Thotiana” remix, a metal chair slipped out from under her, sending the mother of four onto the stage floor. Yet, in a hilarious moment that has now gone viral, Cardi didn’t miss a beat. She continued her rapid-fire verses while lying flat on her back, eventually working the fall into her floor choreography, with the help of her male dancers, including a series of hip thrusts that left the crowd roaring.

The mishap, which was captured from multiple angles by fans and quickly spread across social media feeds, took a rather politically charged turn once Cardi regained her footing. Pointing a defiant finger at the metal chair, she quipped to the audience, “That was the government!”

The joke was a clear reference to the escalating online war she has been facing with federal agencies over the past week. Just days prior to the fall, during her tour kickoff in Palm Desert, California, Cardi made it clear she was protecting her fans by vowing to protect them from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they asses,” she told the excited crowd. “I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch. Let’s go!”

Cardi B’s Tour Causes Face-Off With Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security did not take the threat lightly, choosing to respond by referencing Cardi’s controversial past. Reposting a news report of her comments, the official DHS account wrote, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

Cardi B, never one to back down from a fight, immediately pivoted the conversation toward deeper systemic issues. “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them,” she retorted on X (formerly Twitter). “Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” This response provided the perfect comedic foundation for her to frame her Las Vegas tumble as a direct attack by the state.

Following the concert, Cardi continued the joke on social media. After a fan account posted the high-definition footage of her chair slipping, she jokingly requested a Community Note, claiming the video was “clearly AI.”

This blend of comedy and conviction is something Cardi has long embraced as part of her responsibility as a public figure. During a 2022 conversation with David Letterman, she explained that she feels a duty to use her platform to educate her followers on global issues, even if she doesn’t always weave them into her lyrics.

“I mean, I’m a hood chick, and I’m from the Bronx,” she told Letterman. “A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I’m dressed, they want to see my lifestyle. I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, ‘Hey, while you here and you’re checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what’s going on over here in this part of the world.'”

As Cardi B’s tour continues its 35-show run through North America, including upcoming stops in Los Angeles and New York, the Las Vegas fall will likely be remembered as a highlight rather than a hurdle.

