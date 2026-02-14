Listen Live
92Q Personalities Share Their Go-To Love Day Playlists To Set the Mood This Valentine’s Day

Published on February 14, 2026
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

Love is in the air and 92Q is setting the soundtrack. Valentine’s weekend is here and some of the station’s favorite on-air personalities are sharing the songs that define their Love Day vibe, from classic slow jams to modern R&B favorites guaranteed to spark romance.

For many hosts, the perfect Valentine’s playlist starts with timeless legends. Think smooth grooves from the 90s and early 2000s R&B, the era that shaped countless relationships and still dominates date-night rotations today.

But the playlists are not just about nostalgia. Several 92Q voices say they also mix in today’s chart-topping love anthems, blending old school and new school to create a mood that feels both personal and current. Whether it is dinner at home, a late-night drive, or a cozy night in, the right song choice remains the ultimate Valentine’s essential.

Listeners can check out the curated playlists from their favorite 92Q hosts below!

PERSIA NICOLE

Tiara LaNiece

Hustleman Fatz

