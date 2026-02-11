Source: Paul Bergen / Getty

D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu

The news of D’Angelo’s death, who died from an undisclosed battle with pancreatic cancer Tuesday, has continued to shake the music world and all who loved him to their core.

The soul singer, who helped pioneer the 90s neo-soul, left behind an undeniable mark in the music industry, despite releasing only three studio albums and a handful of remixes during the span of his career.

However, D’Angelo’s genius and discography goes beyond his albums, with several deep cut releases and live recorded performances that many fans may not even be aware of.

From covers of Prince, rare released tracks from his albums, live duets with Erykah Badu or jam sessions with Questlove.

Take a look below at D’Angelo Deep Cuts: From Soulful Covers To Features With J Dilla & Erykah Badu.

Your Precious Love With Erykah Badu — Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Cover (1998)