2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Stars

The 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover is here, and it’s making waves with a fresh perspective on empowerment and individuality.

This year’s edition celebrates a dynamic group of women who are redefining success, breaking barriers, and building their own legacies.

From athletes to entrepreneurs, the featured stars embody strength, ambition, and resilience, showcasing their unique journeys both on and off the spotlight.

With a focus on challenging stereotypes and embracing authenticity, the cover highlights stories of personal growth, ambition, and the power of self-expression.

Take a look below at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Stars.

Brittany Mahomes

Entrepreneur and fitness advocate, Brittany is the wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

She’s known for her work in promoting health and wellness, as well as her role as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s soccer team.