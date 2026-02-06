Reshona Landfair Breaks Silence on R. Kelly Abuse

Reshona Landfair, the woman previously known only as “Jane Doe” in the infamous R. Kelly videotape, is breaking more than 25 years of silence about her abuse at the hands of the disgraced R&B singer.

Landfair, now 41, has appeared in media interviews promoting her new memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse, in which she finally tells her fully story in her own voice.

The video that made headlines in the early 2000s depicted Kelly with a Landfair when she was a minor —just 14 years old at the time. For years, she testified under anonymity in federal proceedings and was identified only as Jane Doe, a name she says carried stigma and shame she never wanted. Her memoir charts her early life as a young performer and the relationship that shifted into exploitation and trauma, a narrative she now reclaims publicly as part of her healing journey.

The story of Landfair’s abuse is inseparable from the criminal downfall of R. Kelly. The artist, once celebrated for hits like I Believe I Can Fly, was convicted in 2021 and 2022 on racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography and sexual abuse charges. Federal courts sentenced him to lengthy prison terms, and appeals have upheld his convictions. He is currently serving a combined 31-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina for crimes that span decades.

In recounting her trauma and recovery, Landfair joins a growing number of survivors reclaiming agency and challenging society to confront how fame and exploitation intersect, especially in cases involving children.