Google to Pay $68M in Voice Assistant Eavesdropping Lawsuit

Google has agreed to a $68 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that its popular voice assistant, which is used in smartphones, smart speakers and other devices, secretly recorded users’ private conversations and used that information to recommend products and services. The agreement, reached in late January 2026, comes amid growing scrutiny of how tech giants handle consumer data and privacy.

The lawsuit, filed back in 2021, claimed that Google’s Assistant and related apps didn’t just wait for activation phrases like “Hey Google” before capturing audio. Instead, plaintiffs argued, the devices intermittently recorded snippets of conversations and transmitted them back to Google servers, where they were allegedly analyzed to tailor ads and product suggestions that appeared in users’ feeds and search results. Attorneys argued that this amounted to unauthorized eavesdropping and violated state and federal privacy laws.

Google denied the allegations but opted to settle the case to avoid years of costly litigation. As part of the agreement, the company must pay out roughly $68 million to millions of affected users nationwide. Individual payouts will vary based on participation in the settlement and proof of suspected recordings. The deal still awaits final court approval, expected later this spring.

Privacy advocates say the settlement underscores ongoing concerns about how voice-activated technologies collect and use data. “Consumers shouldn’t have to wonder if their conversations are being monetized,” said one attorney involved in the case. Critics argue that settlements like this are too common and often leave consumers with little real protection beyond financial compensation.

Google says it will continue to improve transparency and consent mechanisms in its products, emphasizing that privacy remains a priority. Whether users will feel reassured or remain skeptical is likely to be a topic of debate as voice technology becomes even more integrated into daily life.