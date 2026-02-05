Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Talk Show Canceled After 4 Seasons

Comedian and television personality Sherri Shepherd is saying goodbye to her daytime talk show after four seasons on the air. The syndicated series Sherri, which debuted in September 2022 as the successor to The Wendy Williams Show, has officially been canceled, with producers citing the “evolving daytime television landscape” as the primary reason.

Distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury and filmed at Chelsea Studios in New York City, Sherri became known for its lively mix of celebrity interviews, heart-to-heart conversations, comedy, and engaging segments that aimed to uplift and entertain viewers. Throughout its run, the show earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and NAACP Image Awards, reflecting both industry recognition and cultural impact.

Debmar-Mercury executives Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus issued a statement emphasizing that the cancellation wasn’t due to any shortcomings of the show or Shepherd’s performance, noting that the program “found strong creative momentum” even this season. They added that while Sherri will end its syndicated broadcast, the company is exploring alternative platforms for Shepherd’s work in the future. Production on the fourth season will continue, with final episodes set to air in the fall of 2026.

The news landed on the same day The Kelly Clarkson Show also announced its end after seven seasons, making a notable shift in the daytime TV landscape as long-running and high-profile talk shows conclude. For Shepherd, whose television journey began years earlier as a co-host on The View and as a guest host on The Wendy Williams Show, Sherri has been a platform to connect with audiences on issues from pop culture to personal empowerment. While the syndicated run is ending, Shepherd’s voice and presence in daytime television may soon find a new home.