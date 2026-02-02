Iconic Films To Watch During Black History Month

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

In 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson created “Negro History Week” to challenge the exclusion of Black people from American history. He sought to promote education, celebrate achievement, and build pride in African American heritage. Over the past 100 years, Black filmmakers and storytellers have transformed cinema.

RELATED: 25 Years of Triumph: Celebrating Black History Milestones and Achievements

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Oscar Micheaux

Oscar Micheaux produced the first feature-length film by an African American in 1919 with The Homesteader and went on to direct 42 films for Black audiences between 1919 and 1948, using “race films” to confront stereotypes. Melvin Van Peebles’ Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971) ignited the blaxploitation era and became a cultural touchstone known as the “Godfather of Black Cinema.”

Sidney Poitier became the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field (1963). Steve McQueen became the first Black producer to win Best Picture with 12 Years a Slave (2013). Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016) also won Best Picture and brought Black queer identity to the forefront of mainstream film.

Love Movies? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (2018) earned nearly 700 million dollars at the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing film by a Black director and a milestone for representation. Jordan Peele’s Get Out (2017) grossed more than 255 million dollars worldwide on a 4.5 million dollar budget, won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and launched his career in social horror.

To honor Dr. Woodson’s legacy, we highlight films that reflect these achievements and invite you to watch them as part of this historic century of Black history on screen.

Within Our Gates (1920): Oscar Micheaux’s bold response to The Birth of a Nation, tackling lynching and Jim Crow through a dramatic tale of love and education.