Sanford and Son Star Grady Demond Wilson Dies at 79

Grady Demond Wilson, the actor beloved for portraying Lamont Sanford on the groundbreaking 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 79. Wilson passed away at his home in Palm Springs, California, on January 30, 2026, from complications related to cancer, his family confirmed. His son described him simply as a “great man” whose impact will be long remembered. His signature role on the show undoubtedly helped transform American television.

Sanford and Son, which aired from 1972 to 1977, became one of the most popular sitcoms of the era while breaking barriers as one of the first mainstream shows with a predominantly Black cast. Audiences connected with its mix of humor and honest portrayals of working-class life, and Wilson played the patient, yet sharp-witted counterbalance to Red Foxx’s character, Fred Sanford.

Born in Valdosta, Georgia, and raised in New York City, Wilson’s artistic journey began early, with stage work that included dance and Broadway before television. After his breakout role in Sanford and Son, he appeared in shows like Baby… I’m Back! and The New Odd Couple, and later stepped back into religious life, serving as an ordained minister in the 1980s. Wilson also authored several books, including a memoir reflecting his career and life beyond Hollywood.

For many fans, Lamont Sanford wasn’t just a sitcom character — he was part of the cultural fabric of a generation. Sanford and Son opened doors for Black actors and storytellers on network television and remains a touchstone of comedic TV history. Wilson’s blend of warmth, patience and humor helped make that possible.