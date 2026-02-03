Pusha T and Jay-Z Named in Latest Epstein Files Release

Newly released government records tied to the Jeffrey Epstein files have thrust high-profile rappers Jay-Z and Pusha T into the national spotlight once again — this time in a very different context. On January 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice dropped more than 3 million pages of documents related to the Epstein investigation under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, triggering fresh discussions about the notorious financier’s network of contacts.

Among he names buried in the redacted trove were Jay-Z and Pusha T, alongside figures like Harvey Weinstein and other celebrities. The mentions stem not from Epstein’s personal flight logs or verified records, but from 2019 FBI intake reports and unverified tips received during the investigation. In those tips, an anonymous woman recalled waking up in environments tied to Epstein’s circle, mentioning party-related encounters where Jay-Z and Pusha T were allegedly present.

Importantly, neither artist has been accused of a crime by prosecutors, and sources stress that inclusion in the files does not denote wrongdoing. Experts and civil liberties advocates warn against concluding guilt based solely on uncorroborated tips, noting that these FBI interviews were archived but never led to investigations or charges.

Still, the social media reaction has been swift and polarized. Some have urged caution and context — emphasizing that public records can include rumors or unproven claims —while others have amplified speculation and called for greater transparency. Artists and their representatives have not made any public responses by the time of this article, but the renewed attention has already reignited debates over how powerful figures are names in historical cases and how the public interprets these massive document dumps.