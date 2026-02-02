Black Excellence Wins Big for 2026 Grammy Awards

Black excellence was front and center at the 2026 Grammy Awards, hosted gain by Trevor Noah, with some of culture’s biggest names finally getting their flowers.

Virginia rap duo Clipse took home their first Grammy ever, winning Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips.” The moment was especially sweet considering the group was nominated for five awards overall, marking a powerful return and a career milestone decades in the making. Their night was made even bigger when Pharrell Williams, a longtime collaborator and supporter of the group, received the Global Impact Award, presented by Q-Tip.

R&B had a massive night, too. Kehlani won her first Grammys ever, taking home trophies for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Doechii picked up Best Music Video for “Anxiety,” while Leon Thomas won Best R&B Album for Mutt and Best Traditional R&B Performance. He also delivered one of the night’s standout performances as part of the New Artist portion of the show.

But the biggest winner of the night was Kendrick Lamar. He walked away with five awards, including Record of the Year, bringing his career total to 27 Grammys — officially surpassing Jay-Z’s 25-win record.

However, the historic moment turned into the funniest moment of the night, as Cher fumbled during her presenter duties while awarding Kendrick Lamar and SZA for their song “Luther.” While onstage to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award, Cher appeared to forget she was also supposed to read the nominees and the winner for Record of the Year. Instead of introducing Kendrick and SZA as the winners, she mistakenly referenced Luther Vandross, who passed away in 2025. The mix-up quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the night, going viral on social media with viewers torn between laughing it off as an unscripted, live-TV slip and cringing at how chaotic it felt during such a major category.

Performance-wise, Tyler the Creator delivered a strong creative set, and Clipse reunited on stage with Pharrell to perform “So Far Ahead” with a full choir. But the highlight for many viewers was the emotional D’Angelo tribute led by Lauryn Hill and featuring Lucky Daye, Bilal and October London.

From first-time winners to electrifying performances and record-breaking moments, the night reminded viewers just how deep Black culture impacts music.