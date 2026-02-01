How Dr Carter G Woodson Created Black History Month

Black History Month exists today because Dr Carter G Woodson refused to let Black history be ignored or erased. In 1926, Woodson launched Negro History Week to highlight the achievements, culture, and impact of Black people in America, choosing February to align with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. At the time, Black history was barely taught in schools, and Woodson believed education was the key to empowerment and pride. What started as one focused week slowly grew as communities, educators, and organizations embraced the mission. By 1976, the celebration officially expanded into Black History Month, becoming a nationwide moment to reflect, learn, and celebrate the legacy that continues to shape culture today.

✕