What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

February is officially here, and Netflix is marking Black History Month with a lineup that centers Black stories across film, comedy, and culture. From civil rights–era dramas to grown-folk romances and stand-up from veteran comics, this month’s slate balances reflection with feel-good favorites. Check out the list of what’s new and Black on Netflix in February inside.

Whether you are looking to learn, laugh, or rewatch a classic, Netflix’s February offerings have something worth pressing play on. In honor of Black History Month, several films revisit pivotal moments in American history and Black legacy. Titles like Ghosts of Mississippi and Lee Daniels’ The Butler spotlight the long fight for justice and the personal impact of political change on Black families. Essence shared the importance of engaging with stories that encourage civic awareness and historical understanding. Another nod to why some of Netflix’s February film releases remain timely and necessary.

The streaming platform keeps the energy balanced with lighter, familiar favorites. Will Smith’s blockbuster run, Terry McMillan’s love-centered storytelling, and Tyler Perry’s comedic universe offer comfort viewing rooted in Black creativity. Comedy also shines this month, with stand-up specials from Mo Gilligan and Sommore bringing her signature humor to the stage.

Below is everything new and Black coming to Netflix this February: