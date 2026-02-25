Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta: Isaiah Likely Could Still Be Part Of Ravens’ Future

Published on February 25, 2026
New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

As the 2026 NFL Combine approaches, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta signaled Tuesday that tight end Isaiah Likely is more likely to remain in Baltimore than many expected, WMAR reports.

After Mark Andrews signed a three-year extension in December, speculation grew that Likely’s time with the Ravens was nearing an end. But DeCosta pushed back on that assumption, saying there is “definitely” a possibility the rising playmaker returns, an indication the team is actively exploring a path to keep both tight ends.

Likely’s situation sits near the top of Baltimore’s offseason priorities alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract structure and a potential extension for Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. Jackson is projected to carry a $74 million cap hit when the new league year begins March 11, making some form of adjustment likely if the Ravens want roster flexibility. Meanwhile, DeCosta confirmed the team has already made Linderbaum a “market-setting offer,” signaling strong intent to keep the standout lineman long-term.

On defense, uncertainty remains around defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike following a neck injury early last season. Coaches say he’s in good spirits, but his timeline is unclear. DeCosta said the situation has not changed Baltimore’s draft approach or cap planning, suggesting the team is prepared to wait for more information.

Veteran cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected back without a contract change, and there have been no talks about restructuring linebacker Roquan Smith.

What also appears likely is help along both lines. Baltimore struggled in the trenches in 2025, allowing too many sacks and generating too little pressure. With 11 draft picks, DeCosta indicated the Ravens are expected to target offensive and defensive linemen heavily.

“We should have a good opportunity to add players,” he said.

The NFL Combine runs Feb. 26 through March 1 in Indianapolis, with the new league year beginning March 11.

