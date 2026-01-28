Kristi Noem Throws Stephen Miller Under The Bus As ICE Melts

Source: Al Drago / Getty

Top officials in the Trump administration collectively stepped in it when they reflexively blamed Minnesota health professional Alex Pretti for his own violent death at the hands of federal agents, the same way they lied about Renee Nicole Good. Because, in Pretti’s case, video footage leaves no doubt that he was shot and killed unjustly and without necessity, and in calling the 37-year-old an armed domestic terrorist who attacked agents — when, observably, he was nothing of the sort — the administration exposed itself as the band of shameless propagandists that it is. So, now, scapegoats are getting scapegoated, namely, Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino — who was relieved of his duties in Minnesota due to the fallout —and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who President Donald Trump is now having to defend against calls from lawmakers in both parties for her to be impeached or outright fired.

From Axios:

Anger at Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem coursed throughout the Senate on Tuesday, especially among senators who voted to confirm her. Why it matters: Democrats disagreed on whether her departure would change the Trump administration’s immigration policy. But Republicans, for the first time, broke ranks with President Trump on Noem. “She should be out of a job,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who voted to confirm Noem. I would not support her again, and I think it probably is time for her to step down,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who also voted to confirm Noem. “Kristi Noem should resign or be removed,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), one of seven Democrats who voted for Noem. “She clearly does not know what she’s doing. She’s not up to the job. She’s lied to the American public, and it’s time for her to go.” Noem is “inept and absolutely incompetent,” said Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) in an interview with Axios Pittsburgh. “I have said that in a normal administration, she would have been asked to resign by now. This is obviously not a normal administration,” said Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.).

Daaaayum, Son! You know it’s bad when lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking turns offering your career to the wood chipper. Since the emergence of MAGA, Democrats and Republicans can’t even agree on whether or not a piece of chicken and a random corn tortilla on the side is a sufficient everyday meal — but Noem getting the boot is about a day away from becoming a bipartisan effort.

To be fair, some Democrats are arguing — probably correctly — that if Noem gets removed, nothing really changes in regard to the larger issue, which is this authoritarian, passionately xenophobic administration and the reckless, violent federal agents it’s putting in the streets.

In fact, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) might have said it best:

“I don’t want a DHS Secretary Stephen Miller. Just her resignation would not be sufficient.”

Speaking of the White House’s pint-sized, thumb-shaped chief of staff, Miller — who has falsely claimed that immigration agents have “immunity” from prosecution, and previously called Pretti a “domestic terrorist” and an “assassin” who “tried to murder federal agents” — has certainly not been immune from getting fingers pointed at him now that Pretti’s killing has led to a throw-em-under-the-bus free-for-all.

In fact, Noem appears to be trying to use Miller as a shield.

More from Axios:

White House officials are blaming Customs and Border Patrol for furnishing inaccurate information, while others are targeting Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and top Trump adviser, six sources with knowledge of the situation told Axios. Why it matters: The episode illustrates the confusion that gripped the administration after the Saturday shooting death of Minnesota protester Alex Pretti. And it shows the influence of Miller, Trump’s close and longest-serving political adviser whose dominion in the White House far exceeds his title. Miller’s power extends to de facto oversight of Noem, though she’s a Cabinet secretary who technically outranks him. “Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen,” Noem told a person who relayed her remarks to Axios.

It’s almost as if the Trump ship is sinking, and the underlings are all fighting over lifeboats.

Meanwhile, the captain of this dilapidated-ass ship is standing by Noem.

According to Politico, as he departed the White House for Iowa on Tuesday, Trump told reporters that Noem is “doing a very good job” and that her job is safe. Later, called her work at the border a “tremendous success.”

“She was there at the border. Who closed up the border? She did with Tom Homan, with the whole group,” Trump said.

Clearly, all of these lying, delusional, integrity-deficient cowards in the Trump administration — who throw authoritarian stones and hide their fascist hands routinely — deserve each other.

But America deserves better.

Or, hell, maybe it doesn’t.

