Chris Brown Back in UK Court Ahead of October Trial

Chris Brown appeared in a London court this week for a pre-trial hearing related to assault charges stemming from a 2023 incident at a local nightclub.

The singer is accused of attacking a man with a bottle during an alleged altercation at the venue and was arrested the same night. He was later charges in connection with the case and released on a £5 million bail (approximately $7 million in U.S. currency) under strict conditions.

Brown’s legal team has maintained his innocence as the case proceeds. The upcoming April hearing is expected to address further pre-trial matters ahead of the fall trial date.