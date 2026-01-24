Snow Shoveling Could Be Riskier Than You Think for Your Heart

Shoutout to WBAL-TV 11 News and reporter Mindy Basara for highlighting an important winter health reminder, because snowstorms don’t just impact travel, they can seriously impact your heart.

New research shows that heavy snowfall combined with freezing temperatures can raise the risk of death by as much as 34%. For men specifically, the risk of being hospitalized for a heart attack increases by about 6% during major snow events.

One of the biggest reasons? The physical strain of shoveling snow.

It’s a (sneaky) Workout

WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with MedStar Health emergency physician Dr. Miriam Fischer, who shared practical advice to help people stay safer while clearing driveways and sidewalks.

“Before you go outside, think like you’re about to work out,” Dr. Fischer told WBAL-TV 11 News. “Stretch. Prepare. Be thoughtful about how you’re doing it.”

She also stressed that trying to tackle too much snow at once can overload your body.

“If we get a foot, do it in increments. Do three inches at a time,” she said. “Try to push the snow instead of lifting it, because all of those things add up and can really stress out your body.”

Cold weather itself can also put extra strain on your heart. Dr. Fischer explained that low temperatures cause blood vessels to tighten, which raises blood pressure. The cold can also make blood thicker, increasing the risk of clots (another factor that can contribute to heart problems).

Bottom line: Snow days might look peaceful, but they can be physically demanding. Taking it slow, warming up, and knowing your limits could make a real difference.