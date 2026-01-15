DHS Claims ICE Agent Was Attacked Before Shooting Migrant

Source: UCG / Getty

Barely a full week after the senseless killing of Renee Nicole Good, another shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer has occurred in Minneapolis, and as always, the Department of Homeland Security immediately had a story to tell, one that made immigrants and protesters out to be violent thugs, and agents innocent victims under attack.

And, boy, what a doozy of a story DHS has come up with this time.

From the DHS:

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. Both attackers are in custody. This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

Now, look, y’all, we can’t just come right out and say the government is lying.

Sure, the Trump administration has made a habit of playing around in our faces and expecting us to ignore our own eyes while taking their story at face value. Sure, every last DHS account on any incident conveniently and immediately takes the side of the agent. Sure, the government calls any migrant ICE detains a “criminal illegal alien” regardless of whether they even have a criminal record, which the overwhelming majority of detainees don’t, despite the Trump administration constantly claiming the opposite is true.

Sure, this is the same administration that claimed Good “hit,” “ran over,” and “aimed” her vehicle at ICE agent Jonathan Ross, when video footage shows plainly that none of that is true. Sure, the same administration made similar claims about Chicago resident Marimar Martinez, who was shot by an immigration agent, who couldn’t provide evidence that he was attacked, which is why the case against Martinez was ultimately dismissed. Sure, Trump officials are now, a week after Good’s killing, claiming Ross, who showed no signs of physical injury in the video footage, was rushed to the hospital with internal bleeding to his torso, but was somehow released the same day.

Sure, there are obvious reasons recent polls have indicated that most Americans aren’t buying the government’s narrative around Good’s killing, and that they don’t approve of how ICE is doing its job in general. After all, we can’t ignore that the current administration relies on lies and repetition rather than evidence.

But just because the Trump administration has been serving as a 24/7 propaganda-o-thon since Jan. 20, 2025, doesn’t mean we should all disbelieve this new, fantastical story about an agent trying to arrest a migrant, who attacked him, and was then joined by other attackers — who beat the agent with a snow shovel and broom handle — forcing the officer to shoot the original offender, who was also somehow beating him with the melee weapons just before he was shot in the leg, which still allowed him to run into a residence with the other attackers, who all barricaded themselves inside, which, still led to the original migrant being taken into custody, which wasn’t explained by DHS, nor was it explained what happened to the other alleged attackers, but whatever.

Also, we should all just ignore how weird it is that an official DHS statement reporting an alleged crime makes sure to include the names of all of President Donald Trump’s political rivals in Minnesota, and, of course, former President Joe Biden, whose name Trump has not been able to keep out of his mouth a single day that he’s been back in office.

So far, there doesn’t appear to be any released video footage of the shooting itself or the alleged attack that preceded it. The Minneapolis Police Department has, however, issued the following statement:

“This evening, one adult male was shot by federal immigration enforcement agents in the 600 block of 24th Avenue North. He was transferred to a local hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm.”

MPD Chief Brian O’Hara offered a little more information, which was at least slightly different from DHS’s account.

From Bring Me The News:

O’Hara meanwhile says his officers have learned that the man was being pursued by ICE agents along I-94 and eventually “had some sort of accident” outside his home on the 600 block of 24th Avenue North. The man ran towards his house, when he got into a struggle with a federal agent outside the property, during which the agent shot the man, striking him in the leg. O’Hara was not specific on whether the man was helped by anyone inside the home, saying he “heard information that some individual, at least one person, may have assaulted federal law enforcement,” but he’s not aware if that’s the man who was shot or if it was someone else. O’Hara did say that a broom and “like a snow shovel” was found on the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate the shooting along with the FBI. Video uploaded to Facebook from inside the home purportedly shows the man’s wife speaking to a 911 dispatcher after the shooting, surrounded by upset children. In the video she claims her husband was shot while he was trying to run inside his house, and claims that ICE earlier tried to run him off the road. A witness told Star Tribune that law enforcement were later seen knocking on a door and then “shooting through the second floor window” of a home on the block after the shooting, with a door eventually broken down and flash bangs used inside. It’s not clear if the ICE agent involved was wearing a body camera.

Again, until all facts and evidence regarding this case come out, we can’t say definitively what the real story is, but we can say that, as usual, the more people outside the federal government speak about what happened, the further we get from the story DHS is telling.

And, of course, none of that has stopped Trump from running with his administration’s story, and using it as an excuse to threaten to invoke the Insurrection Act — again.

It’s worth noting that, according to recent reports, DHS has deployed so many federal immigration agents to the Twin Cities area that they now outnumber local police. Trump has threatened the state of Minnesota with a “DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION,” almost as if he knows full well that deploying thousands of federal agents — enough to dwarf local authorities — will do nothing but cause more chaos, which he will then use as a justification for more authoritarian action.

Again, we don’t have footage of the latest shooting — or even the names of anyone involved — but there’s plenty of footage of the clashes between protesters and tear gas-wielding agents in the aftermath.

At some point, we’re going to have to ask why protests and clashes like these have happened more during Trump’s time in office than any other time in recent history.

What’s really going on?

