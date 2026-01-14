Source: Prince Williams / Getty

J. Cole Announces Exclusive Vinyl Release for The Fall-Off



J. Cole is officially raising the stakes for one of hip-hop’s most anticipated albums. The Dreamville founder has opened pre-orders for a limited vinyl edition of his upcoming project, The Fall-Off, giving fans a rare collectible ahead of the album’s official release.

The vinyl, priced at $49.99, is being released as a special “Stealth Edition.” According to the description on Cole’s website, this pressing was produced under heightened security across multiple facilities in North America to protect both the music and artwork from leaks. Special packaging modifications were also made, making this version a true collector’s item.

“This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off,” the description reads. “It will be the only time the album will be available in this form.”

The announcement comes shortly after Cole confirmed that The Fall-Off will officially drop on February 6. He revealed the date alongside a cinematic teaser trailer that reflects on longevity, fame, and the way the industry often labels artists as having “fallen off” once their peak moment passes.

In the trailer, a narrator speaks on how success is treated as temporary in entertainment, suggesting that public perception often ignores the natural cycles of growth, evolution, and reinvention. Rather than presenting The Fall-Off as a decline, Cole appears to frame the project as a reflection on endurance and self-awareness.

Cole also shared a first look at the album’s cover art, which features a simple recording setup on a wooden desk. The stripped-down visual reinforces the project’s theme of focusing on the craft rather than the spectacle.

Fans have been waiting years for The Fall-Off. The album has been teased across multiple eras of Cole’s career, becoming almost mythical among his supporters. With the release date now confirmed and a limited vinyl already available, the rollout is finally taking shape.

For longtime listeners, the Stealth Edition vinyl represents more than just a physical copy of the album. It marks the beginning of what could be one of the most reflective chapters in J. Cole’s catalog.

With The Fall-Off set to arrive on February 6, one thing is clear — J. Cole isn’t concerned with chasing moments. He’s focused on leaving something that lasts.

