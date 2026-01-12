Donnie McClurkin Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Gospel legend Donnie McClurkin is facing a high-profile civil lawsuit alleging years of sexual abuse and misconduct. The suit, filed January 2 in New York County Supreme Court by former assistant Giuseppe Corletto, claims McClurkin sexually assaulted, coerced, and manipulated him over the course of several years while presenting himself as a spiritual mentor.

According to the complaint, Corletto first met McClurkin in 2003 at the pastor’s Long Island church when he was 21 and grappling with his sexuality. Corletto says McClurkin — known for hit gospel songs like We Fall Down and I Call You Faithful — offered guidance and later hired him as a personal assistant. The lawsuit alleges that what began as “pray the gay away” spiritual counseling sessions eventually crossed boundaries, with Corletto claiming repeated sexual abuse, including groping and forced sexual contact during travel for work and ministry events.

Notably, the legal filing includes an alleged email from McClurkin in which he describes himself as the “epitome of a desperate dirty ‘old man'”, apologizing for inappropriate behavior.

In light of the lawsuit, McClurkin’s long-publicized stance on sexuality is back under scrutiny. In his 2001 autobiography Eternal Victim, Eternal Victor, and in numerous public appearances, the gospel artist has spoken about dealing with and being “delivered from homosexuality,” a message that has placed him within debates around the so-called ex-gay movement. Critics have always challenged his views on sexual orientation, citing them as harmful and outdated.

McClurkin, 66, has denied all allegations through his attorney, who called the claims “categorically false” and insisted they mischaracterize interactions that occurred many years ago. His legal team says McClurkin intends to vigorously defend himself and is not commenting further while litigation is active. However, he did post a video to social media in an attempt to clear his name directly, claiming he hasn’t seen or spoken to his accuser in 11 years.

The case has reignited conversations about power, trust and accountability within religious leadership, especially in the Black Church when faith and fame collide.