DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Diddy Money Drama, Cardi Tour, SZA Gives Back

Questions are swirling around Sean “Diddy” Combs’ finances as reports claim some employees and associates have not been paid while he remains incarcerated. According to sources, Diddy’s finances are currently being managed by Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, a firm that oversees payments to staff, attorneys, and other obligations. Several individuals allegedly say payments have been delayed or not issued at all, leading to growing frustration behind the scenes.

Reports also suggest that Diddy’s family may not have full access to his finances during his incarceration. The developments come as Diddy continues to face multiple civil cases, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his financial situation.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is opening up about the cost of her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, revealing she’s already gone millions over budget. Despite the price tag, Cardi insists the show will be worth it. Fans are also buzzing about rumors that she could appear at the Big Game weekend in February, with her tour kicking off February 11 in Palm Desert—just days after the event.

On a more uplifting note, SZA is giving fans a rare chance to connect with her through a Zoom experience. Supporters can bid on signed merchandise curated by the singer, with all proceeds benefiting nonprofit organizations. SZA says the effort is focused on supporting relief efforts in Sudan, joining other artists who are using their platforms for global impact.

