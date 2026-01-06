Kevin Harts Inks Partnership Deal with Authentic Brands Group

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kevin Hart, the globally renowned comedian, actor, and entrepreneur, has entered a groundbreaking partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a leading global platform for sports, media, entertainment, and lifestyle intellectual property. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hart’s career, as he aims to expand his brand’s reach and legacy across new markets and industries.

Through this partnership, Hart and ABG will co-own and manage the “Kevin Hart” brand. Hart also becomes a shareholder in ABG, joining a roster of influential partners like Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, and the estates of icons such as Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali.

Hart expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “This is about acceleration, growth, and diversification. I want the Hart name to live on for generations, creating a legacy my grandkids and their grandkids can be proud of.”

Expanding the Kevin Hart Brand

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The partnership will focus on the expansion of Kevin Hart’s brand. ABG’s expertise in brand management and its network of nearly 2,000 licensing partners in over 150 countries will play a crucial role in this endeavor. The collaboration aims to create new opportunities in consumer products, state-of-the-art digital platforms, and immersive live experiences.

Jamie Salter, Founder and CEO of ABG, praised Hart’s entrepreneurial spirit and cultural impact, calling him “one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time.” Salter emphasized the shared vision for building a global, long-term business that reflects Hart’s creative and commercial range.

A Legacy of Success

Kevin Hart’s illustrious career includes blockbuster films, global comedy tours, and successful business ventures. He is the Chairman and CEO of Hartbeat, a multi-platform media company, and the founder of HartBeat Ventures. His portfolio includes partnerships with brands like Netflix, Fabletics, and Qatar Airways, as well as ownership stakes in companies like Gran Coramino tequila and VitaHustle wellness products.

This partnership with ABG aligns with Hart’s vision, allowing him to create a lasting legacy while diversifying his brand’s presence.

MORE KEVIN HART READS:

RELATED: Kevin Hart sued by former friend in connection with sex tape Scandal

RELATED: Kevin Hart Closes His Vegan Fast-Food Restaurants Abruptly

RELATED: Kevin Hart Sues Tasha K for extortion.

Kevin Harts Inks Partnership Deal with Authentic Brands Group was originally published on rnbphilly.com