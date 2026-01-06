Who Is Tokyo Stylez? Cardi B’s Trusted Hairstylist And Wig Architect

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Famed hairstylist and wig architect Tokyo Stylez has been setting the fashion and beauty world on fire for the past several years, turning hair into literal works of art. From Cardi B’s voluminous afro at the 2025 Met Gala to Kylie Jenner’s perfectly pink bubblegum wig, Stylez has never been one to play it safe when dreaming up crowns for Hollywood’s elite.

While diehard fans of hip-hop and beauty culture have long admired Stylez’s jaw-dropping creations, many were formally introduced to her genius in 2024 with the launch of her WE tv reality series Wiggin’ Out with Tokyo Stylez. The show gave viewers an intimate look into the ultra-exclusive world of high-end wig-making for A-list clientele. Along with Cardi and Kylie, Stylez has slayed looks for icons like TS Madison, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

She’s Worked With Cardi B For A Decade

Still, one of her most long-standing creative partnerships is with Cardi B. Stylez has been the rapper’s trusted hairstylist for a decade. During a joint interview with Galore in September 2025, Stylez revealed that she began working with Cardi back in 2016 after the rapper posted an ad searching for an NYC-based stylist.

“I happened to be in the city, so I told my manager, Chris, that I wanted to work with her. He called her management at [the] time, and she ended up coming to my hotel. I slayed her, and I remember we made videos afterwards, and she said in the video, ‘I know I made it, I got Tokyo to do my hair!’ That meant so much to me because back then, it was well known that I was very exclusive about whose hair I’d touch. Needless to say, the video went viral, and the overall experience in meeting her was nothing but good vibes. Off the bat, she was so unapologetically herself, and I loved that about her from the start,” she said.

That love goes both ways. During the season 18 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cardi revealed she couldn’t “live without” her trusted hairstylist, Tokyo, and makeup artist Erika La’Pearl. Stylez echoed that sentiment in the Galore interview, thanking Cardi for trusting her vision and giving her the freedom to dream boldly over the years. As a trans woman, Stylez draws deep inspiration from Cardi’s fearlessness, as well as the creative depth of LGBTQ+ and ballroom culture.

“When I see Cardi, I see a strong woman who’s like a chameleon. She owns it and doesn’t allow the hair to wear her. I love the fact that she’s very flamboyant in the most feminine and sexy way, which allows me to bring trends and looks from the lgbtq+ ballroom scene while including hip-hop culture. Cardi trusting me every time makes me feel so confident in the looks we create together,” said Tokyo.

Among her many iconic Cardi B moments—including the crow-inspired updo for Am I The Drama?—Stylez says her favorite look to create remains Cardi’s unforgettable long chain link ponytail from the “WAP” music video alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

“I will always say the ‘WAP’ video is easily one of my favorite hair moments to date! The chain link ponytail was so next level creative and cool, it solidified that iconic moment in hip-hop history,” Stylez gushed.

Tokyo Stylez’s Passion For Hair Started At A Young Age

Stylez’s love for hair began early—at just nine years old—but it was deeply rooted in personal experience. Growing up without her mother, who was incarcerated at the time, she began doing her sister’s hair to help fill the emotional gap.

“I got into hair because my mom was incarcerated when I was younger. When she was gone, I was taking care of my sister while we lived with my dad,” Stylez told W Magazine in 2024. “He didn’t know how to do hair, and nobody else was around. My sister was looking crazy. One day, I looked at her and thought, ‘Mom would be so pissed if she could see you right now.’ So, I sat her down and started doing her hair. Next thing you know, I was doing all the styles the same way my mom used to do them.”

That early spark eventually evolved into wig making after a close friend asked for her help creating wigs for cancer patients for a benefit event, according to a 2025 interview with OUT.

“One of my friends, named Natalie, had a cancer organization, and she asked me if I knew how to make wigs for cancer patients or people who needed hair replacement,” Stylez explained.

From that heartfelt beginning, Stylez’s reputation for crafting stunning, ultra-realistic wigs spread quickly. Her rise wasn’t just about talent—it was about being the complete package and unapologetically taking up space. That confidence led her to create custom wigs and styles for members of the ballroom scene, including ballroom icon, Amiyah Scott.

Now, Stylez’s talent has taken her to unimaginable heights, and she’s having fun every step of the way. A fan of Got2b products, she’s had more than a few surreal moments along her journey. One standout experience came while working with TS Madison, the multimedia mogul and one of Stylez’s most notable trans clients. Madison appeared on season one of Wiggin’ Out with Tokyo Stylez, an experience Tokyo described as deeply meaningful.

“When they told me that she was down to even do it, I was so honored because she’s done so many things in our culture and for our people,” the hair icon told OUT. “To be able to do something with her and to share a moment…it was like a surreal moment. You know, our sisters, our LGBTQ sisters and families being together and making moments and continuing to impact others and fighting against what they say we can’t do.”

At the end of the day, Stylez says there are no limits when it comes to creating a hair masterpiece.

“There are no rules to creating art,” she told Galore last year. “Do what feels good while protecting the client by all means. At the end of the day, it’s just hair, so have fun with it.”

