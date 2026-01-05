Did A Priest and Holy Water Help Steelers’ Win Over Ravens?

Icon Sportswire

Hold up wait a minute! Did a priest and holy water help the Steelers win over the Ravens? Maybe not, but some fans think it could have played a huge part. Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a kick as time expired to give the Steelers the AFC North division crown the same end zone where a priest was seen putting holy water. Before the game, a priest was seen blessing not the entire field, but coincidentally the same end zone where Tylor Loop aimed and missed. For some it felt like a un lucky miss, but for other an immediate side eye.

Many Steelers fans immediately went for favor of the holy water tweeting, “Kicking into the end zone, the Priest blessed with holy water,” one fan wrote. Another followed with even more confidence. “The Holy water pays off!! Thank you to the priest who blessed that endzone pregame!”

Then, the internet truly lost control. One fan could not believe the coincidence and wrote, “LMAO THEY HAD A PRIEST SPRAY HOLY WATER IN THE SAME ENDZONE THAT LOOP MISSED THE KICK.”

Another took it even further. “A priest poured holy water in the endzone before the game, and the Ravens miss the easiest FG attempt to win the game towards that very endzone 😭 Don’t tell me God ain’t real!!”

What do you think was it God or just an unlucky kick?