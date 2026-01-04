Kanye West Reveals ‘Bully’ Track List Through New Website

Kanye West has officially revealed the track list for his upcoming album Bully, doing so through a newly launched website that’s also selling physical editions of the project.

The rollout was understated but intentional. The site offers vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, and box sets tied to the album, including a collectible set featuring the grills seen on Bully’s cover art. While the album’s digital release date remains unconfirmed, the full track list appears on the cassette version being sold online.

Bully is made up of 13 tracks, several of which fans have already heard in recent months. Songs like “Preacher Man (which we’ve played on 92Q),” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Damn,” “Last Breath,” and “Losing Your Mind” have surfaced on streaming platforms, though the cassette reveals a different sequencing than what appears on current pre-saves.

Bully — Track List (Cassette Version):

Side A

Preacher Man Beauty and the Beast Last Breath White Lines I Can’t Wait Bully All the Love

Side B

This One Here Highs and Lows Mission Control Circles Damn Losing Your Mind

Questions still remain about when the album will officially drop. Spotify’s pre-save page currently lists a January 30 release date, though longtime fans remain cautious given West’s history of shifting timelines. Still, the presence of finalized physical products and a locked track list suggests the project may be nearing completion.

Bully would mark West’s first solo studio album since Donda 2, following last year’s polarizing Vultures release.

West previously hinted at new music during a surprise appearance at Deon Cole’s comedy show in Los Angeles last month. When asked what fans could expect, he kept it brief: “New album.”

The project arrives during a period some fans see as a possible reset for the artist, following a quieter public presence, a reportedly improved relationship with Kim Kardashian, and a public apology addressing past antisemitic remarks.