6X Platinum: Missy Elliott Thanks Fans After Making Hip-Hop History

Missy Elliott is taking a moment to show gratitude after reaching a milestone no other female rapper has achieved.

The Virginia native has officially become the first woman in hip-hop history to earn six consecutive platinum studio albums, a run that cements her legacy as one of the genre’s most influential artists.

Following the news, Missy shared her appreciation with fans on X, writing, “So grateful for every1 who supported each album,” accompanied by celebratory emojis.

The Saga Continues

The achievement adds to an already historic stretch for the hip-hop icon. Last year, Missy was also honored with the National Medal of Arts, one of the highest cultural awards in the country. She received the honor alongside fellow rap pioneer Queen Latifah, during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

After the event, Missy reflected on her journey, calling the moment emotional and humbling.

“Thinking of the days I wasn’t so strong, but through faith and prayer I kept going,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful and crying tears of joy.”

She also used the moment to praise Queen Latifah, crediting her for opening doors for women in hip-hop.

“Big congrats to my sis Queen Latifah,” Missy added. “Thank you for kicking down doors for me and for those coming after you.”

With record-breaking albums, national honors, and decades of influence, Missy Elliott continues to redefine what longevity and impact look like in hip-hop.