Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice Fired From Another Policing Job, Again

Today, in the can’t keep a job chronicles, the police officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice has been fired from his fourth job in seven years.

According to the Guardian, Timothy Loehmann was fired on Friday from his role as a ranger at the Snowshoe Resort Community District (SRCD). “Ranger Tim Loehmann is no longer employed by the SRCD. The Board of the SRCD met on December 19, 2025, to discuss personnel matters, and then voted unanimously to terminate the employment of Tim Loehmann effective immediately,” the statement read.

“The Board also agreed unanimously to revisit the hiring policies and procedures of SRCD employees, which will be added to the agenda at the next scheduled Board meeting in fourteen days on January 2, 2026.”

“Loehmann’s determination to inflict himself on other people seems pathological. So does the craven poor judgment required by any public officials who hire him.” Subodh Chandra, the attorney for Rice’s family, wrote in a statement.

Loehmann gained infamy as a Cleveland police officer in 2014 after fatally shooting Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy.

Tamir Rice was playing with a pellet gun in a local park when Loehmann shot him seconds after arriving on the scene. A grand jury failed to indict Loehmann, but he was fired by the Cleveland Division of Police. Not because of the shooting, but because they found that he failed to disclose that a previous police department had found him emotionally unfit to serve on his resume. The city of Cleveland reached a $6 million settlement with Tamir Rice’s family.

“When he shot my son, he went to the back of the police cruiser and threw up. Do you want somebody like that in your neighborhood, protecting and serving?” Samaria Rice asked during a recent interview with 3News. “He’s not even fit to be a police officer, and it’s going on 11 years. I don’t think anything has changed.” Samaria Rice has vowed to make sure the Loehmann doesn’t work in law enforcement again.

Just last year, Loehmann resigned from the White Sulphur Springs Police Department in West Virginia due to overwhelming backlash over his hiring. In 2022, Loehmann was hired at a police department in rural Pennsylvania but resigned only 24 hours after being hired due to, you guessed it, the backlash that stems from hiring someone who fatally shot a child.

At this point, you really would think that Loehmann would stop seeking jobs in law enforcement and that law enforcement agencies would stop hiring him. I know that police departments are historically terrible when it comes to rehiring officers who have been fired for misconduct, but fatally shooting a child should be enough reason not to hire someone.

It’s clear that no matter where he goes, Timothy Loehmann will rightfully bear the shame of Tamir Rice’s death. It’s honestly cruel that he keeps trying to work in law enforcement, knowing that it will inevitably spark backlash and force Tamir Rice’s family to once again confront the man who has caused them so much pain. Just because a grand jury didn’t indict him doesn’t mean he’s absolved of what he did, and there are no consequences.

At this point, Timothy Loehmann should do the Rice family, and honestly, himself a favor and stop trying to work in law enforcement.

