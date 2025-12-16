Angel #RHOP-Reprimands Gizelle, Wendy & Ashley
Angel Massie is #RHOP-reprimanding “three witches” in her cast for spreading false narratives about her losing her home, and making it clear she’s done playing nice. “Letting people think what they want to think in the name of class does NOTHING, and I’m done with it,” said the WAG.
On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Angel and her husband, former NFL player Bobby Massie, temporarily relocated back to Colorado after a miscommunication involving their short-term rental in Maryland.
According to Angel, the home was always meant to be a stopgap while they searched for a permanent residence in Potomac.
“Long story short, we got the rental so that, obviously, we could be in Maryland while we’re looking for our Maryland home,” Massie said in a confessional. “The homeowners thought that we were going to be gone for a certain period of time, and there was a miscommunication on dates. It’s as simple as that.”
Still, word of the move spread quickly among the group, especially with Gizelle Bryant, who questioned Angel’s “top-tier WAG” status and alleged that she was evicted from her home. She also questioned whether or not Angel ever truly intended to permanently relocate to Maryland in the first place.
During a night out , Gizelle relayed the eviction allegations to Ashley and Wendy, and Wendy chimed in with some (alleged) tea of her own. According to the former professor, a realtor told her that Angel wanted a house a in Potomac to “look like it’s $50,000 a month” but with a $2,000-$3,000 a month price tag.
“She wanted to have this lavish lifestlye presented, but she said that she just wanted to pay a certain amount,” said Wendy.
Later, more shade flew when Ashley brought catfish to the “Potomac & Ponies” party, mocking the Instagram “catfishing” allegations against Angel.
The #RHOP vet also claimed that Angel’s husband, Bobby, had a “temper on him” after downplaying their two-hour tardiness to the event, which Angel defended on the #RHOP After Show.
Hit the flip for Angel’s thoughts on the “three witches” of #RHOP.
Angel Massie Slams Gizelle Bryant, Dr. Wendy Osefo & Ashley Darby, Alleges She “Knows Where The Bones Are Buried”
After the episode aired, an irritated Angel took to Threads to call out what she described as “weeks of lies and mischaracterizations,” singling out three castmates she dubbed the “three witches” [Gizelle, Wendy and Ashley] as particularly relentless.
“Let’s be very clear. If I could have seen the cash s**t talked about me behind my back week after week I would have moved different,” wrote Angel. “My objective was to be cool with everyone, but the 3 witches wouldn’t let up and now I am DONE.”
“I have read a million and one lies about myself,” she added. “Stories people have made up to feed a need for whatever reason to believe I’m some person I’m not. I’ve stayed largely silent, but last night’s episode takes the cake.”
She also directly called out her castmates by name and broke down their alleged lies.
“Gizelle is lying. She has no word on the street because no one KNEW her on the street before joining this show,” wrote Angel. “Wendy’s ‘mutual friend’? Yeah, that conversation never happened. I spoke with her—lies. Ashley just needs to join in on a storyline.”
She also adressed speculation surrounding her family’s wealth, which has surfaced repeatedly this season, despite her businesses and her husband being a retired NFL player. While she noted that she only discusses finances when prompted by producers, she made it clear that her wealth tops her castmates’ by far.
“The fact of the matter is NONE on this cast can compare. Let’s be clear,” she wrote.
That’s not all, however. She also rjected the expectation that she remain cheerful in the face of ongoing criticism.
“Week after week I am maligned, lied on by almost EACH member of this ensemble, and y’all expect me to do cartwheels in their presence? Gtfoh,” she wrote. “I am me and will continue to be. It’s not my problem that people have mistaken my calm for anything but that. “
She continued,
“Letting people think want they want to think in the name of class does NOTHING, and I’m done with it.”
Her sister, Ingrid Taurea, also publicly backed her up, urging her to stop protecting the Housewives who have not extended the same courtesy. “You’ve been much more patient and tried to keep it ‘classy,’ but it’s time for the gloves to come off,” Ingrid wrote.
Angel echoed her sisters’s warning.
“Let’s be clear. I am from MARYLAND. I know where the bones are buried, but I kept it classy. Done.”
Angel’s sister Ingrid, also brought up Wendy Osefo, noting that although Wendy has tried to downplay their relationship, she at one point reached out privately after their mother’s death. Not only that, but Ingrid said she previously invited Wendy to participate in an honoree dinner.
Ultimately, Angel ended her rant by issuing a warning to anyone speaking ill of her husband.
“Speak on my man, all bets are MF off!”
As you can imagine, Angel’s comments are causing a #RHOP ruckus.
What do YOU think about Angel calling out Ashley, Gizelle and Wendy?
