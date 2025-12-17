Ray J Says If You Can Connect in Baltimore and the DMV You Can Connect Anywhere

Source: Rap Attack / Rap Attack Official

Ray J pulled up to Rap Attack Official with AJ Showtime and DJ Twisted and immediately brought big energy and bigger plans.

In the conversation, Ray J opened up about his latest pivot into streaming, saying he and his team have only been live since April but have already been moving fast after linking with a crew he met during a “Mafia thon.” From there, he said the next move is a subathon run starting in Baltimore, then through the DMV, across the East Coast, and back to the West. His reason for starting in Charm City was simple. He called Baltimore a place where people “keep it 1,000,” and said if you can connect here, you can connect anywhere.

Hip hop history came up next, and Ray J talked about being around Death Row Records as a teenager, remembering trips to Can Am Studios and watching the label’s disruptive rise from the inside. He described it as a time of major creative impact mixed with real darkness, adding that there were losses along the way, but also people who helped build the movement.

On the business side, Ray J said he has sold off stakes in different ventures over the years, framing it as timing his exits so he could focus on what he believes is next: subscription based content and streaming.

The artist talk got spicy when the crew asked about his catalog, his “Wait a Minute” era, and what he learned working with Pharrell early on. He even shared a personal “what if” about not following Pharrell’s next song advice. He also shouted out Lil Kim, recalling their friendship and how that connection helped fuel another record.

The interview wrapped with reality TV talk, including Zeus and Love Cabin, plus Ray J teasing more streaming plans for 2026 and leaving the door open for a potential round two moment with Mario. Check out the full interview below: