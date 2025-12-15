Trey Songz Arrested After Alleged NYC Nightclub Assault

R&B singer Trey Songz was arrested and arraigned in New York City this week following an alleged assault at a Manhattan nightclub.

According to police, the incident occurred after a venue employee informed the singer that the club was closing. Authorities allege that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, punched the employee in the face during the confrontation, leading to his arrest on an assault charge.

Songz appeared in court shortly after his arrest and was arraigned on misdemeanor assault allegations. He was released pending further proceedings. The alleged victim reportedly sustained injuries to the face but did not require hospitalization. Songz has not publicly commented on the incident, and his legal team has not issued a statement.

The nightclub arrest came on the heels of another reported run-in with law enforcement over the same weekend. Songz was also taken into custody in connection with a separate incident, though details surrounding that arrest remain limited. Law enforcement sources say the cases are unrelated but have added to mounting scrutiny surrounding the singer’s behavior.

The latest allegations are part of a broader pattern of legal troubles for the artist over the past several years. In 2021, Songz was arrested in Las Vegas following an altercation with police during an NFL playoff game, where he was accused of resisting officers. In 2023, he was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman at a New York City bowling alley, a case that drew widespread media attention.

While Songz has continued to release music and perform, his repeated encounters with the law have increasingly overshadowed his career. As his latest case moves through the courts, questions remain about whether the singer can distance his legacy from the growing list of legal issues now tied to his name.