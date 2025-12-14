Rich Aunty Oils, Affordable Must-Haves & Premium Essentials: BOSSIP’s 2025 Holiday Gift Guide

BOSSIP's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide
It’s that wonderful time of year where we scramble to find the perfect gift for our loved ones (or just buy gift cards and be done with it) while wearing ridiculous sweaters to house parties, delighting in the merry Mariahmas spirit, and watching Home Alone for the millionth time.
For many, it’s the most stressful time of year which is why we put together this (amazing) gift guide to make your shopping experience easier, especially online.
This holiday season, we’re featuring a carefully curated collection of must-haves headlined by Brown Sugar Babe–the ‘internet’s favorite body oils’ that just might change your life–no, seriously.
Founded by Maekaeda Gibbons who started making her own versions of high-end fragrances as a self-care ritual, the multimillion-dollar empire exploded into one of the most bankable brands in the melanin-thin space.
“This desire in me is to make sure that the girls that look like me feel seen,” said Gibbons in an interview with ESSENCE.
“I don’t think that’s the case for regular fragrance brands. And I use the term regular, meaning their marketing strategy does not include Black women in a prominent way.”
With Black women as 85% of her loyal customer base, Gibbons is primed for an even bigger 2026 with her coveted collection of luxurious products that sell out just as fast as they’re restocked.
Are you a Brown Sugar babe? If so, which oil is your fave? If not, what’s your go-to fragrance? Tell us down below and enjoy (and bookmark) our Holiday Gift Guide on the flip.
Brown Sugar Babe
The ‘internet’s Favorite Body Oils’ are everything you need to achieve main character status in any room you’re in. The luxury, the self-care, the swoon-worthy scents (Rich Aunty! Wild Card! Brand New!), it’s an absolute must-have this holiday season, especially if you want to attract a husband or wife.
At this point, you could say they’re the Beyoncé of body oils after moving over 20,000 units during their recent Black Friday sale.
B. Stuyvesant Champagne
The premium French champagne elevates moments with every pop while seamlessly merging tradition and innovation. It’s elegant, it’s prestigious, it’s Black-woman owned.
Ellie Vie
There are body butters, scrubs, and shea soils. And then there’s Ellie Vie‘s award-worthy collection of body butters, scrubs, and shea oils made from quality ingredients with self-love at the forefront of the brand’s mission.
Polo Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs Popover Shirt (4th slide)
The salt-washed, sun-faded statement shirt (which was sold out for months but recently restocked on the site) embodies the essence of Oak Bluffs–a town in Martha’s Vineyard that thrived as a cultural haven for the Black community since the early 20th century and continues today.
Cavo
A candle that smells like Direct Deposit alerts, Matcha, Jasmine, Lemongrass, Musk? Yes, absolutely!
(You may want to light this while eating your collard greens on New Year’s Day for a big money bonus)
Ralph Lauren & Usher’s Ralph’s Club New York Eau de Parfum
The buzzy partnership connects Usher’s modern style with Ralph Lauren’s classic legacy in a distinctive bottle bursting with juicy blackcurrant accord—used for the first time in a men’s fragrance—creamy vanilla, and warm sandalwood notes.
Disney Cruise Lines
The spectacle, the wonder, the magical moments, the Grand Hall–there’s no sailing experience like the Disney Cruise which, if you want to splurge for your favorite family members or parents, can be booked for up to 35% off on the site right now.
Bombas
You’re probably buying your dad, uncle, and pop-pop socks for Christmas and that’s OK. Most of us are. But this year you should consider leveling up to the ultra-comfortable Merino Wool Blend Calf Socks which, according to Google, are one of the hottest essentials this holiday season.
Gap × BÉIS Sport Sling
The eye-catching denim blue collection blends Gap essentials with the thoughtful design details BÉIS for a trendy travel piece that balances style and utility.
Medase
The premium zero-proof cocktail brand celebrates wellness, joy, and meaningful connection with high-quality ingredients as an enticing option for the mocktail drinkers.
With flavors like Lemon Drop, Old Fashioned, and Margarita, the bubbling brand gives you the goods without the buzz.
Actively Black
The Black-owned premium athleisure and lifestyle brand celebrates Black culture with must-have collections (the Princess Tiana line!) while reinvesting in the community.
Adidas Samba Janes
Pretty girls love Sambas, especially the versatile, sporty, and fun Samba Jane which offers a fresh take on the timeless Mary Jane shoe style.
Papatui
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s emerging skincare and grooming brand is an impressive collection of well-made products including an aluminum-free deodorant with science-backed clean ingredients.
Cakeworthy
The dreamy fashion label specializes in unisex streetwear apparel and accessories for the pop culture lover. Looking for a unique gift? They have something for everybody including an epic 40th Anniversary celebration of the Golden Girls.
