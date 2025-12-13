Is Cardi B Leaving the United States? Saudi Arabia Trip Sparks Talk

Cardi B has fans doing a double take after suggesting she might not be in a rush to return to the United States following a recent trip overseas.

During an Instagram Live session from Saudi Arabia, the rapper shared her experience in the country and hinted that she’s seriously enjoying life there. So much so, that she jokingly questioned whether she wants to come back home. “I’m in Saudi Arabia and so far, let me tell y’all about my experience,” Cardi said. “It’s very strict… they ain’t playing around. You will go to prison. Mess around and you’ll find out. However, it’s very easy to follow the rules here.”

While acknowledging the country’s strict laws, Cardi also praised the people and culture, saying she’s been treated with respect since arriving. “The people over here is hip, honey,” she said. “They are very polite. They don’t look at you like you’re poor.” After raving about shopping, food, and what she described as tax-free perks, Cardi jokingly vented about life back in the U.S.

“I’m starting not to like America,” she said. “America makes me pay taxes. The Vice President is talking s— about me on Twitter. I don’t feel real appreciated in America. Y’all need to convince me to come back.”

Cardi is currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of her performance at the Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh this weekend. In another Instagram Live, she joked about making sure she follows every rule while she’s there.

“I like everything duty-free, tax-free, discount-free,” she said. “Let me tell you something, Saudi Arabia… I like gifts. I like shopping. I like everything.”

She also playfully added that she’s steering clear of anything that could get her in trouble. “I don’t like cigarettes. I don’t like weed. I don’t like hookah. I don’t like nothing,” Cardi joked. While there’s no indication the Bronx rapper is actually packing up for good, her comments have sparked plenty of conversation, and fans will be watching closely to see if the idea stays a joke or turns into something more.